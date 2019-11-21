|
|
Robert (Bob) Schroeder
September 23, 1928 to October 2, 2019
Bob Schroeder passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 2, 2019 at the age of 91. Bob was a World War II veteran and worked in the coding/decoding area. Bob spent the first half of his life in Salem Oregon working for the Oregon Department of Transportation. While working for ODOT, though he vehemently denied it, it was rumored that he was involved in the infamous "whale blowup" incident. Bob retired in 1984 and moved to Carson City with his wife Susan Shedd Schroeder. Bob was an avid bowler and golfer in his younger years and he was proud of the fact that he Shot Par at the Eagle Valley golf course outside of Carson. After Bob shot a par round of golf he then used that as a tag name for many things. In fact you might've seen his license plate around the Carson area "ShotPar." Bob was a kind and generous man with an infectious smile and sparkling blue eyes. He survived by his wife Susan, three children, six grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. He will be missed.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019