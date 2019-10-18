|
|
Robert T. Headley Jr.
Salem - Robert "Bob" was born on Dec. 12, 1948 in Dallas, Oregon. He was the first born son of Robert T. Headley Sr. and Geraldine Ann (Driskill) Headley. Bob graduated from Jefferson High school and then went to work at the Tiller Shop. Later he worked as a carpet installer for ABC Floor Covering and then became the owner of Carpet Crafters.
Robert enjoyed traveling to the Philippines, engaging in conversation about cars with acquaintances, friends and their families. Over the years of being in business Bob had many contacts with contractors, builders, carpet installers, business owners and homeowners. Some of the things that Bob really liked to do was eat double chunk Chocolate chip cookies, creamy peanut butter and almond milk.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his brothers, James and Richard and sister-in-law Teri, five nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Life will take place at Marion Church of God (Seventh Day), 7478 Stayton Rd. SE, Turner, OR 97392 on October 26th at 2:30 PM. In Lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Marion Church of God. Arrangements are by City View Funeral Home.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 23, 2019