Robert T. "Mitch" Mitchell
Salem - Robert T. "Mitch" Mitchell passed away in the early morning of March 4th with his wife Marie by his side.
He was born in Waterbury, Ct but Beacon Falls, Ct is where his story began. He was the youngest of 7 boys and 2 girls. He is survived by his brothers, Russ and George.
Robert retired with the rank of Staff Sargent from the US Marine Corp. Serving from 1953 to 1972 in two wars and earning 9 medals of honor.
He is survived by his wife Marilene Marie (Canida) Mitchell, daughters; Jean Cooper, Cherl Phillips and Cathy Kirschman, son Dustin Mitchell, 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Mitch and Marie were together 27 years and were hardly ever out of each other's sight. He loved to dance at the Keizer Senior Center and watch the birds out of his back window.
Marie's 5 children, 3 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren also loved him as their own.
Special thanks to his caregivers Diane, Colleen and Marion; Marie's granddaughter Sandra and to BrightOn hospice.
Interment will be at Riverside National Cemetery with military honors.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 24, 2019