Robert Thomas "Bob" Wilson
Robert "Bob" Thomas Wilson

Mount Angel - Born on October 10, 1935 in LaSalle Illinois to Teddy and Virginia (Shute) Wilson. Bob lived in Mount Angel for the last years of his life, previously, living in Estacada, Oregon. He retired in 1997, and chose to live near his youngest, daughter, Heidi, wherever she moved, until his passing. Bob had a passion for painting, and made many beautiful works of art. In his spare time, he loved watching murder mysteries, ghost shows, and YouTube videos about leisure, boating and golfing. He followed the Oregon State Beavers every year, and his favorite color was orange because of his fandom. People knew Bob was near when they heard someone singing "Zippidy Doo-Da", which is from one of his favorite movies, "Song of the South". He made sure to tell everyone that his favorite band was ABBA. He traveled all over the United States during his service to our great country, in not just one, but two branches of the military. He lived in multiple cities in Oregon, Arizona and California. He was a fantastic storyteller and a wonderful dad. Bob passed away on November 17, 2020 in Mount Angel at age 85. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Kivel Wilson. He is survived by his children, Heidi Torrison, Paul Weaver, Gina Huff, Kimberly Powers, Robert N. Wilson; brother, Michael Wilson; grandchildren, Gabriel Freitas, Alex Huff, Natalie Huff, Amber Williams, Susan Beauvais, Benjamin Tommy Wilson, Jeremy Pearce and a great grandson, Lucas Beauvais.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weddle Funeral Service
1777 North Third Avenue
Stayton, OR 97383
(503) 769-2423
