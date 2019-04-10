Robert W. McGauhey



Salem - Robert W. McGauhey, age 88, passed away Tuesday March 26, 2019 in Salem, Oregon. Robert was born April 14, 1930 in St. Joseph, Missouri, the son of Wade and Gladys (Graves) McGauhey. He was raised and attended schools in NE Kansas, graduating from Kansas State University in Business and Agriculture. Robert served in the U.S. Army as a Captain in the Korean conflict, and was honorably discharged. He married Helen Stansfield in 1953. Robert retired from U.S. National Bank and Pioneer Trust Bank. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, life member of Ainsworth Masonic Lodge #201, A.F. & A.M, Salem Valley Scottish Rite, Al Kader Shrine, Rotary Club, and as Past President for the Board of Directors of Capitol Manor Foundation. Robert is survived by his wife Helen McGauhey; sons Dan of Fairbanks, AK, and Kevin of Decatur, GA; granddaughter Lyndia and grandsons Joseph and Gabe, and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday April 14, 2019 at 1:30 P.M. at Westminster Presbyterian Church. The family suggests memorial contributions to either Capitol Manor Foundation, 1955 Dallas Highway NW, Salem, OR 97304 or to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3737 Liberty Rd. S., Salem, OR 97302. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.