Robert Ward
Salem - Ward passed away January 25, 2019. He was born in Minot, North Dakota to Emmet and Irene Ward moving to Salem in 1951. He went to St. Joseph Grade School, graduated from Serra Catholic High School and went one year to Mt. Angel College where he met his future wife Judy. He joined the Army Security Agency in 1961. While in the service he and Judy were married and spent their first year of marriage in Germany while he completed his military obligation. After the army, he went to work for Prudential Insurance Agency. In 1965, they welcomed their son Steven into the world. Bob joined the staff of the Cascade Collection Agency and was appointed manager of their Brookings office in 1966 moving to their Hood River office in 1967. Another career change came in 1969 when he went to work First National Bank as a loan officer in The Dalles. In 1970, they welcomed their second son Kenneth. While in The Dalles Bob started coaching Babe Ruth Baseball and joined The Dalles Lions Club serving as president for 1975-76. He also volunteered for Special Olympics and delivered for Meals on Wheels. He was nominated Man of the Year in 1976. He moved his family to Salem in the fall of 1976 to become manager for the Brooks branch of the Bank of Oregon moving to their Stayton branch in 1980. He coached his son's baseball team at St. Mary grade school and in Little League. In l984, he went to work auditing highway use taxes for the Sate of Oregon PUC Division where he worked until retirement in 1999. After retirement, he had plenty of time to perfect his bridge skills and take ocean cruises. Over the years, he and Judy had purchased older homes and upgraded them. Just once he wanted to live in a brand new home so in 2002 they bought a lot in Salem, hired a contractor and had a house built to his specifications from the ground up. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, sons Steven (Angie) of Sisters, Oregon and Kenneth (Angela) of Graham, Washington, brother Jim of Vancouver, Washington, four grandchildren and two great grand children. A memorial service will be held March 9th at 10:30 at Queen of Peace Catholic church in Salem, Oregon. The family is being served by Crown Memorial Center.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 6, 2019