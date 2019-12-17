|
|
Robert Wayne Oliver
8/11/1931 - 11/21/2019
Robert Wayne Oliver died after a brief illness November 21, 2019. Born in Clearwater, FL, August 11, 1931, he graduated from Clearwater High School, and with the guidance of his high school Latin teacher, was awarded a Florida State Scholarship to Harvard, graduating with an under-graduate degree in history.
He enlisted in the U. S. Marine Corps and was honorably discharged with the rank of First Lieutenant. He then re-entered Harvard Law School on the GI Bill and received his doctorate in Jurisprudence in 1958. He was a member of the Oregon Bar for 61 years.
Having interned in the northwest during summers, he returned, becoming deputy legislative counsel during the tenure of Mark Hatfield. Leaving that position, he became legal counsel to Governor Tom McCall. From 1974 until 1979 he served as administrator to various health related agencies, leaving to become legal counsel to Governor Victor Atiyeh, who described Bob as "one of the great, quiet ones".
During his marriage to Leona Day (deceased), they raised twin girls, Brenda Oliver Nuding of Lake Oswego and Linda Oliver of San Francisco. He divorced and married Judy Rodriguez in 1982. Bob was always in radio contact with the Governor's office, and their courtship was conducted under the watchful eyes of the State Police radio room. Bob became a friend and mentor to her three children, Mark, Lori and Chris.
After leaving state government, he took the position of legal counsel to the Polk County commissioners, retiring from that position to become Land Use Hearings Officer for Polk County.
Bob had an inquiring mind with interests in astronomy, mathematics, geology, archaeology, travel and was an avid reader of history. He wrote articles for Oregon Outdoor Magazine, Oregon Coast Magazine and the Oregon Bar Association Bulletin.
A lover of bad puns and a succession of rescue dogs, a kind, gentle, quiet man, he is remembered fondly by all who knew and worked with him.
At his request, no services are being planned, but his remains will be scattered at the Southern Oregon Coast, that he loved.
In remembrance of Bob, if you wish, please donate to the Willamette Humane Society in his name.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019