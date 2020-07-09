Robert Wendell Knuth
Salem - Robert Wendell Knuth, age 92, of Salem, Oregon passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020.
He was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on November 30, 1927, to Walter & Irene (Giles) Knuth. He graduated from Salem High School. He joined the United States Army in 1947 and served valiantly.
Robert married Alice Jean Grant on February 22, 1954. Together they raised five children.
He worked for many years as a mailman for the United States Post Office in in both Oregon and Idaho. He lived 20 years in Rupert, Idaho on his farm before moving back to Salem Oregon, where he would live out the rest of his life.
Robert was a longtime attendee of First Baptist Church in Salem, Oregon. He had a passion for travel, adventure, and a desire to share the message of salvation through Jesus Christ.
He is preceded in death by his parents. Robert is survived by his beloved wife, Alice; their five children, Barbara Standley, Curtis Knuth, Bynam Knuth, Myron Knuth, and Travis Knuth; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Elizabeth Ann Forselan.
A graveside service will be held for Robert at 2:00pm on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Pratum Cemetery.
