Roberta Melsha



Keizer - Keizer, Oregon - Roberta LaBelle Wells Melsha was born to Garold and Frances Wells on August 24,1946 in Monticello, Iowa. Roberta passed away on September 18, 2020 in Portland, Oregon at the age of 74. Roberta graduated from Washington High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in 1964. Roberta married



James Allen Melsha on July 31, 1965 at Calvary Baptist Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Roberta and James were married for 55 years.



Roberta and James moved to Keizer, Oregon where she would work in the bakery for Albertsons Grocery Stores for 25 years. Roberta had many interests which included knitting, baking, cooking, reading and travelling. Her passion was her husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and her three dogs - kitty, sandy and Fredie. Roberta was known for her caring and generous heart and she showed her family the true meaning of love. Roberta always said, "Someday I will walk again."



Roberta is survived by her husband James Melsha: Daughters, Jennifer Berry (Robert) of Salem, Tonia Brechtel (Michael) of Salem; 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; Sisters, Rosalee (Terry) Petersen, Patricia (Lyle) Theisen, Susan Whitfield and Jayne (Gary) Williams; Step Sisters, Marcia (Roger) Boyles and Sue (Jerry) Flickenger; Step Brothers, Randy (Linda) Wells and Steven (Deb) Wells; Sister in Law Mary Wells and many, many nieces and nephews.



Roberta was proceeded in death by her Mother, Frances Roberta Barlow Wells and Father, Garold William Wells; Step Mother Joyce Marie Wells; Sister Karrie Wells; and Brothers William Thomas Wells and Frank Eugene Wells.



A Memorial Service will be held at Keizer Funeral Chapel on Monday September 28th at 2:00 PM.









