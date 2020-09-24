1/1
Roberta Melsha
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roberta Melsha

Keizer - Keizer, Oregon - Roberta LaBelle Wells Melsha was born to Garold and Frances Wells on August 24,1946 in Monticello, Iowa. Roberta passed away on September 18, 2020 in Portland, Oregon at the age of 74. Roberta graduated from Washington High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in 1964. Roberta married

James Allen Melsha on July 31, 1965 at Calvary Baptist Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Roberta and James were married for 55 years.

Roberta and James moved to Keizer, Oregon where she would work in the bakery for Albertsons Grocery Stores for 25 years. Roberta had many interests which included knitting, baking, cooking, reading and travelling. Her passion was her husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and her three dogs - kitty, sandy and Fredie. Roberta was known for her caring and generous heart and she showed her family the true meaning of love. Roberta always said, "Someday I will walk again."

Roberta is survived by her husband James Melsha: Daughters, Jennifer Berry (Robert) of Salem, Tonia Brechtel (Michael) of Salem; 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; Sisters, Rosalee (Terry) Petersen, Patricia (Lyle) Theisen, Susan Whitfield and Jayne (Gary) Williams; Step Sisters, Marcia (Roger) Boyles and Sue (Jerry) Flickenger; Step Brothers, Randy (Linda) Wells and Steven (Deb) Wells; Sister in Law Mary Wells and many, many nieces and nephews.

Roberta was proceeded in death by her Mother, Frances Roberta Barlow Wells and Father, Garold William Wells; Step Mother Joyce Marie Wells; Sister Karrie Wells; and Brothers William Thomas Wells and Frank Eugene Wells.

A Memorial Service will be held at Keizer Funeral Chapel on Monday September 28th at 2:00 PM.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keizer Funeral Chapel
4365 River Road North
Keizer, OR 97303
(503) 393-7037
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keizer Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Keizer Funeral Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved