Robin Darlene Breckenridge
1960 - 2020
Robin Darlene Breckenridge

Salem - Robin Darlene Breckenridge age 59, of Salem, Oregon passed away on June 24, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born on August 19, 1960 to Dorothy & Charlie Williams of Independence Oregon.

She is survived by her sons, Jeremy Johnson, Micheal Johnson, Travis Griffin & Joshua Williams, grandchildren, Tayler & Jeremiah Johnson, Nicole Sperry, Sapphire, Logan, Destiny & Brianna Williams, Mikey Griffin, great-grandson, Bentley; brother David Williams, sisters Brenda Hamlin, Vera (Bill) Langevin & Belinda (Mark) Keys.

She is predeceased by her parents Dorothy & Charlie Williams, sister Charlene Curtis, brother Jimmy Williams and grandson Jacob Sperry.

Memorial arrangements are being taken care of by Farnstrom Mortuary. Services will be held at Restlawn Funeral Home on Tuesday July 7th at 2:00 pm. She will be deeply missed.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Service
02:00 PM
Restlawn Funeral Home, Restlawn Memory Gardens and Mausoleum - Salem
Funeral services provided by
Restlawn Funeral Home, Restlawn Memory Gardens and Mausoleum - Salem
201 Oak Grove Road NW
Salem, OR 97304
503 585-1373
