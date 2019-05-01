ROBIN STENDER



Jefferson - Robin G. Stender, age 55, passed away on April 21, 2019. Robin was born to George and Jean Stender of Salem, Oregon on August 8, 1963.



Robin was deeply loved and admired by her family. She was beautiful, hilarious, creative, competent, strong, independent, artistic, and determined.



All of her attributes were used in the creation and maintenance of her 20-acre farm for the last 27 years. She had a vision of building her farm as a young girl, never let go of that dream, and enjoyed showing her family and friends the regular progress she was making with fencing, outbuildings, and horse skills whenever they visited.



Lest she be seen as a stereotypical country girl, it should be noted that Robin was a big personality with incredible depth. She embodied several interesting juxtapositions:



• While being a horse person and loving all things western, she was a progressive political activist that cared deeply about womens', victims', and animal rights



• While she did not receive an advanced degree, she was widely recognized as the sharpest legal researcher in the Oregon Department of Justice and authored several important legal opinions as a paralegal over her 25 years with DOJ



• While she was an important part of her extended family, she was fiercely independent and managed her 20-acre farm on her own, raising horses, cows, goats, taking in strays, and acting as a foster home when people needed help with their animals



Robin lived in the greater Salem area all of her life. She graduated from McNary High School in 1981 and attended college at Oregon State University and Chemeketa Community College, respectively.



Robin is survived by sisters Gay Stender and Danielle Mathews, her Great Aunt Marilyn Faville, her nephew Harvey Mathews, her Grandniece Sophie Mathews, her Grandnephew Brody Mathews, and a large extended family.



The memorial service will be held Friday, May 3rd at 1:00 pm at Restlawn Funeral Home in West Salem.



Donations in her memory may be made to local animal rescue groups.