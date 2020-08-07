Rocky Paul Dickerson



Salem - Rocky introduced himself on December 7, 1954 in Albany, Oregon to his parents Dorothy Bednorz Jackson and Harold Lester Jackson. He left this world to join them in Heaven on July 24, 2020. Rocky was a kind, caring soul who led a very private life and went the way he wanted to, alone with no one around him. He was like that. He never wanted to put anything on anyone that might cause them anguish.



Rocky's early years were filled with many hours of hobbies and friends at the family home in Albany, Oregon; fishing and hunting at their weekend cabin in LaPine, Oregon; school at St. Mary's Grade School where he graduated from 8th grade and high school at South Albany High graduating in 1972. After high school Rocky moved to Portland in order to attend ITT Technical Institute. Rocky's work history included Montgomery Ward, Mike's Small Motor Repair in Salem, City of Salem Sign Shop and Ennis Paint. His interest and attention to detail served him well during his lifetime contributing to both his chosen occupations and his hobbies. Some of those hobbies included hunting, competitive marksmanship all over the northwest, RC planes and boats, playing pool and crafting custom pool cues. He was a member of a pool league here in Salem and advanced to a regional contest finishing in the upper bracket. Everything Rocky did was achieved with the perfection for which he was known. One of the traits that Rocky's friends always appreciated is that he was a gentleman and exceptionally reliable. Concern for others was uppermost in his personal and professional life.



He was preceded in death by both his parents. He is survived by a son, Ryan Dickerson; daughter, Leana Dickerson and one grandson all of Salem, Oregon. He also leaves behind two sisters, Candi Dickerson Thompson of Hawaii and Sherry Clements of Salem, Oregon as well as niece Kenzada Clements and great niece Ella Clements also in Salem. His family will miss him very deeply as will all his many friends and the many folks he helped during his lifetime.



Restlawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date at his sister's home in Salem, Oregon when gatherings are allowed.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store