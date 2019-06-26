|
Rodger Fudge, Jr.
Mehama - Rodger was born on February 9, 1927 in Dawson New Mexico to Rodger Q. Fudge and Eula Lee (Rister) Fudge. He had two siblings, Jim Fudge and Bernice Krumm. He moved from New Mexico to Washington where he graduated from Bremerton High School. At age 18, he joined the Army and served in WWII. In 1946, he returned to Washington and attended Olympic College before moving to Sublimity, Oregon. In 1963 Rodger settled in Mehama. On November 15, 1975, he and Elaine Garrison were married and supported each other lovingly for 44 years. Together they nurtured a blended family of 7 children. Prior to retirement, he was a Chief Electrical Substation Operator for Bonneville Power Administration. In his free time, Rodger was an active member at Mehama Community Church. He was a member of the NRA, Jaycees, NARFE, and a volunteer fire fighter with Sublimity Fire Department for 7 years. When Rodger wasn't helping his community, he enjoyed yard work, hunting, shooting, traveling, classic cars, swing music and dancing. On June 19, 2019 Rodger passed away at age 92 in his home surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, both siblings, and children, Eveline and Jeff. He is survived by his wife Elaine Fudge; children Ernie Fudge, Cindy (Don) Wellborn, Richard Fudge, Tammy Fudge, Dan (Laura) Houston; 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 12pm at Weddle Funeral Service in Stayton, Oregon. Following the service, burial will be at Lone Oak Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mehama Community Church.
Published in StatesmanJournal on June 26, 2019