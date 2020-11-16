1/1
Rodney Ross Miles
Rodney Ross Miles

Salem - Rodney Ross Miles, 95, a lifetime resident of Salem, passed away of natural causes on November 11th, 2020.

Rod was born on December 31, 1924, and was a graduate of Salem High School. After high school he married the love of his life, Eleanor Stroud in Greensboro, North Carolina. They recently celebrated their 76th wedding anniversary.

In his formative years, Rod experienced a variety of jobs from logging in the northwest to caregiving in a mental institution. After World War II, Rod worked for the Oregonian, Corvallis Gazette Times and was named the Junior First Citizen of Corvallis. Rod retired in 1989 after 30 years as Circulation Manager with the Statesman Journal newspaper. He managed and taught hundreds of kids the value of hard work through their paper routes and how to manage their money. Nothing made Rod happier than seeing those very kids grow-up to be successful and many of them thanked Rod years later.

Rod was active with the Salem Downtown Association, The Presbyterian Church, Kiwanis, assisting Governor Tom McCall in Youth employment activities, the Pacific Northwest International Circulation Managers Association, and was a member of the Statesman-Journal Editorial Board. He was a leader in bringing people together for positive outcomes and thoroughly enjoyed adding his energy to creating improvement. He could be seen at the State Capitol working for kids or at the annual lighting of the Salem Christmas tree. If it involved families, Rod was an enthusiastic partner and always with his easy smile.

Family was everything to Rod. As a loving husband, father, brother, son, grandfather and great grandfather, nothing made him happier than his family time. He also had a great interest in engineering and anything mechanical especially engines of all sizes. If it didn't run, he was going to get it running and he shared his hobby with all four sons and many grandkids who can be seen driving handmade cars built by Rod through the years.

He is survived by his wife, Eleanor, and their four sons, Terry (Gayna), Mike (Sandra), Rod (Corby) and Greg (Cherri), eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and brother, Ward, of Washington.

A private family graveside service is planned. A reception will be held at a later date. Arrangements by City View Funeral Home, Salem, Oregon.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22, 2020.
