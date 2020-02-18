|
|
Roger Davis Cochell
On Tuesday, February 11, 2020, Roger Davis Cochell, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 73.
Roger was born on July 24, 1946, in Salem, OR, to Myrna (Mernie) and Vera (Hicks) Cochell. He grew up in Salem, graduating from North Salem High School in 1964. He worked part time at Mayfair Market as a "boxboy" during high school, and the grocery business became his career. He retired in 2006 as Vice President of Labor and Human Resources from WinCo Foods.
On October 10, 1964, Roger married the "love of his life," Barbara Ross. They raised two sons, James and Timothy. He was always involved in his son's sports activities, coaching Little League Baseball throughout the grade school years. Camping, fishing and boating were some of the family activities he enjoyed.
In 1992, Roger and Barbara moved to Boise, ID, to begin his career with WinCo Foods (Waremart). They began traveling to many countries around the world. He loved to connect to people of the different cultures. He loved golf, flyfishing and Maui, HI. Most of all, Roger loved his family, his church and the Lord.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents Mernie and Vera Cochell. He is survived by his wife, of 55 years, Barbara; his sons James (Joanne) and Timothy; grandchildren Jade Cochell Rudd (Branden), Colby Cochell and Isabella Cochell; and great-grandson Brooksen Rudd. Roger is also survived by his brother Bill and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Throughout Roger's life, he was a mentor and a friend to many who came into his life. After the birth of his first grandchild, he became affectionately called "Papa" by all the immediate family. Oh, Papa, we will miss you so very much.
A private graveside service will be held Friday, February 21, 2020, at Morris Hill Cemetery. A memorial service is being planned for April 4, 2020, at 2:00pm at True Hope Church, 607 N. 13th St., Boise.
In lieu of flowers, a donation of your choice in his name is suggested. Some of his favorites: The Humane Society, Africa New Life Ministries and .
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020