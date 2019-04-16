Roland Keith Klein



Salem - Although his first name was Roland, he was known by most as Keith.



Keith was born in Burke, South Dakota on June 14, 1939. He attended school in Burke until moving to Oregon with his family. He graduated from Salem High in 1958. After graduating, he returned to Burke, South Dakota. He worked at the local grocery store in Gregory. That is where he met Virginia Gray.



Keith and Virginia were married on August 21, 1960. They had three sons: Douglas (deceased), Kennan, and Mark. In 1968, the family moved to Salem where Keith remained until his passing.



Keith worked for Ericksen's and then Mayfair Markets, until their closing. Keith then worked for Bills Mailroom and Willamette Valley Presort. During this same time, he also delivered the Statesman Journal newspaper for many years. His last work until retirement in 2010, was at Lovegrove Automotive as a Parts Manager. He enjoyed his time at Lovegrove the most.



Keith spent his retirement years with his family. He was a member of Peoples Church for over 45 years, and an usher for over 30 years. He was an avid reader and gardener; he enjoyed the outdoors, picnics, and the Oregon Coast, as well as weekly visits to Willamette Mission Park.



Keith and Virginia recently celebrated 58 years of marriage.



Keith leaves behind his loving wife, Virginia; sons, Kennan and Mark; granddaughters, Jennifer and Melissa; two great grandchildren, Justin Morgan and Greyson Valor; and a brother in Phoenix, Arizona. He will be greatly missed.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hed-fh.com for the Klein family. Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary