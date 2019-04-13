|
ROLAND 'RON' ROGERS
Newberg - Roland "Ron" Rogers passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019. He was born in Westwood, California on May 8, 1945. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Rex and Fern Rogers and his sister, Patricia Rogers Shoemaker. He is survived by his sisters, Joette (Nathan) Toews and Jeanette (Gary) Neufeld.
Ron graduated as valedictorian of his Dallas High School class of 1963 and graduated from Oregon State University. He worked as a partner in the R&R Bus Company before becoming active in the Oregon School Employees Association Union (OSEA). He served as their president from 1995 through 1997. From 1998 to 2000, he served as president of the American Association of School Classified Employees (AASCE). Ron was an exceptional motivational speaker and teacher. He loved music, dancing and playing his grand piano.
In honor of his deceased sister, Pat Shoemaker, Ron established a scholarship program for the educational benefit of his seventeen great nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm Sunday, April 14th in the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. Funeral services will begin at 11:00am Monday, April 15th in the mortuary. Private interment will be in the Restlawn Cemetery. To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.dallastribute.com.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 13, 2019