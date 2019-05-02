Services
Rollo B. Stewart Obituary
Rollo B. Stewart

Salem - Rollo was born on March 10, 1931. He passed away on April 30, 2019 at his home from natural causes. He has lived in Salem Greene Estates for the last 14 yrs. He is survived by his wife Sheryl Stewart; 4 sons from a previous marriage, Steve (Becky), Ron (Ranae), Jim (Cindy) and Terry all of Portland; 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 9:00 AM at Weddle Funeral Service with a service to follow at 10:00 am in their chapel. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the Humane Society
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 2, 2019
