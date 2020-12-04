Ron Daniels



Keizer - November 29th, Ronald Lee 'Ron' Daniels passed peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 87. Ron was born July 2, 1933 in American Falls, Idaho to William and Ella Mae Daniels. Ron grew up on the family farm in Caldwell and graduated from Caldwell High Scool where he earned state titles in both tennis and boxing. After graduation he served two years in the armed forces. He attended The College of Idaho graduating with a Bachelors Degree in 1957 and Masters Degree in 1962. He married his wife of 63 years, Roberta 'Eileen' Peterson on January 5, 1958. In 1957 Ron began his career in education in Harper, Oregon. He then moved to Bordman, Oregon, where he was the high school principal and coach at Riverside High School. He then became the superintendent of the Morrow County School district, followed by a 23 year tenure as President of Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, Oregon, retiring in 1997.



Ron was active in many community organizations in the Boardman and Pendleton areas as well as the State of Oregon, where he was recognized multiple times for his dedication and contribution to, and on behalf, of the community and state. Ron served as President of the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce, President of the Pendleton Rotary and served on the Boards of Directors of several local organizations. In 1999 Ron was selected, by the East Oregonian, as one the ten most influential people within Morrow and Umatilla Counties for the past century. Other community and statewide achievements included president and board member of the Oregon School Activities Association, Oregon Community College Presidents Council, and several gubanatorial appointments, including the Oregon Progress Board, the Chemical Demilitarization Citizens Advisory Commission and the Eastside Forest Advisory Panel. After retirement, Ron and his wife Eileen moved to Keizer, Oregon to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Even after retirement, Ron continued his public service in in the interest of education by volunteering for the budget committee for the Salem Keizer School District, maintaining a board position for the Blue Mountain Community College Foundation and serving on several college accreditation teams.



While Ron was a dedicated educator and public servant, he was also a devoted husband and father, never missing any event that his 3 children were involved in. After moving to Keizer, Ron enjoyed attending the programs and sporting events in which his grandchildren were involved.



Ron is survived by his wife Eileen Daniels, daughters Pamela Daniels and Vicki Scott of Keizer, his son Scott (Margaret) Daniels of Salem, his sister Donna Meyers of Tempe, Arizona, 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father and mother and brother Sterling Daniels.



Private services will be held Tuesday, December 8th at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.









