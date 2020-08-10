Ron Gregg



Keizer - February 27, 1939 - July 20, 2020



Robert Ronnie Gregg was born in Valentine, Nebraska on February 27, 1939 and entered in to rest on July 20, 2020. He was 81. Ron graduated from North Salem High School and married Kay Dempsey in 1960. Ron and Kay were married for 60 years.



Ron worked as a painter with the Department of Corrections. For 18 years, he also was a volunteer with the Keizer Fire Department as well as a Marion County Sheriff's Reserve. Ron was "Volunteer of the Year" in Marion County in May of 1996. Ron loved hunting, fishing and camping with his family and friends.



Ron is survived by his wife Kay Gregg, Son Mike Gregg (Pendleton, Oregon), Daughter Kellie (Ron) Valarida (Salem, Oregon), Grandchildren Sheree Gregg, Matthew Valarida, Ellen Valarida, Christopher Valarida, Manaema Valarida and Sierra Valarida and Great-grandchildren Layla Valarida, Isabell Valarida and Jesse Valarida.



A graveside service is scheduled for 11:00 am on August 14, 2020 at Harmony Cemetery, 8801 Harmony Rd. Sheridan, Oregon.









