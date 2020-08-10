1/
Ron Gregg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ron Gregg

Keizer - February 27, 1939 - July 20, 2020

Robert Ronnie Gregg was born in Valentine, Nebraska on February 27, 1939 and entered in to rest on July 20, 2020. He was 81. Ron graduated from North Salem High School and married Kay Dempsey in 1960. Ron and Kay were married for 60 years.

Ron worked as a painter with the Department of Corrections. For 18 years, he also was a volunteer with the Keizer Fire Department as well as a Marion County Sheriff's Reserve. Ron was "Volunteer of the Year" in Marion County in May of 1996. Ron loved hunting, fishing and camping with his family and friends.

Ron is survived by his wife Kay Gregg, Son Mike Gregg (Pendleton, Oregon), Daughter Kellie (Ron) Valarida (Salem, Oregon), Grandchildren Sheree Gregg, Matthew Valarida, Ellen Valarida, Christopher Valarida, Manaema Valarida and Sierra Valarida and Great-grandchildren Layla Valarida, Isabell Valarida and Jesse Valarida.

A graveside service is scheduled for 11:00 am on August 14, 2020 at Harmony Cemetery, 8801 Harmony Rd. Sheridan, Oregon.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keizer Funeral Chapel
4365 River Road North
Keizer, OR 97303
(503) 393-7037
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keizer Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Keizer Funeral Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved