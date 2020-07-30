Ronald Ames
Hillsboro - Ronald Wayne Ames, also known as Ronnie, Uncle Ronnie, Ron, and to me, Dad, took his final breath with me on Sunday, July 19th in Hillsboro, Oregon. 21 years ago, Ron was given maybe 5 years to live with a diagnosis of Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML). I guess he had more life to live than that and sure showed them. His passing was the result of congestive heart failure, not CML. He was stubborn like that.
Ron was born in Dallas, Oregon in April of 1944. He grew up in Falls City, Oregon. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and working in the woods. He worked in the mill in Valsetz in his early years then moved on to falling timber. Eventually he became a logging supervisor for Boise Cascade. His career ended after his diagnosis of CML and then a couple years later, he suffered a stroke. But this did not stop him fighting and living.
Ron was in the Army from 1965 - 1967 where he assembled missiles and as he told it, peeled a lot of potatoes and cleaned bathrooms. He said his last name only came in handy on payday and discharge day because of it starting with an 'A'. This meant that every duty that came up, he was the first to be assigned to it!
He married Eileen Mary DePiero in September of 1967. He lost her in October of 2015. They had many adventures together including hunting, fishing, clam digging, crabbing, and camping, to name a few. They lived in a few places over the years: Independence, Falls City, Tillamook, Dallas and finally Hillsboro, Oregon.
They had one child, Me, JoLynn. I still live in Hillsboro with my husband, Danny and our two adult children, Morgan and Gavin. Millie, Ron's only sister lives in Albany. He has nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles, and many friends that love him, all over the Pacific Northwest. Too many to name. You might say he was the richest man I knew, not because of money but because of all those that loved him.
One of his 'special' skills was changing flat tires. He always carried not one, but two spares. On more than one occasion, he used them both in the same day. He also would stop and help others change their flat tires. He was great at using his skills to help others. He also spent time teaching many to fish and hunt. I was one of his many students. You can say that man had a large dose of patience!
Those that left this life before Dad were his father- Loyd, mother- Eva Belle, brother- Norman, and his wife- Eileen. He also lost his best friend Thomas (Tommy) Hall of Tillamook a few years back. They sure had many adventures in nature together: hunting, fishing, clamming and conversing. Just thinking of all the stories those two would tell brings a big smile to my face.
Due to the unrest in our world today, I will not be having a funeral at this time for Dad. In the future I plan to have a celebration of his life and I will let everyone know when and where that will take place. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com