Ronald Henry Schumacher

Ronald Henry Schumacher Obituary
Ronald Henry Schumacher

Salem - Ron Schumacher died peacefully in his home May 16, 2020 at the age of 67. Ron was born on April 22, 1953 in Salem, Oregon to Richard and Dorothy Schumacher. He graduated from Regis High School in 1971 and attended Oregon State University. Ron started a career in the lumber industry and later transitioned to business ownership in the electronics field. Years later, he began a career in sales in the automotive industry. Ron met his first wife, Karla Marie Boedigheimer, in high school and the two married on November 23, 1972. Ron and Karla had three children together. Following Karla's passing, Ron married Brenda Joyce Parker on October 10, 2010. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, and friend and will be remembered for his hard work, a large social network, and his dedication to family. Ron's interests included his family, military history, auto racing, reading and socializing with friends. Ron is survived by his mother Dorothy Schumacher, wife Brenda Schumacher, children Eric (Jennifer) Schumacher, Curt (Erica) Schumacher, Mathew Schumacher, and seven brothers and sisters. Ron's grandchildren include; Brycen, Emily, Zachary, Karly, and Cole Schumacher. He is preceded in death by his father, Richard Schumacher, and his first wife, Karla Schumacher. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Regis St. Mary Foundation; 550 W. Regis St. Stayton, Oregon. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 22 to May 24, 2020
