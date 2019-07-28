Services
Ronald Joseph Zach


1957 - 2019
Ronald Joseph Zach Obituary
Ronald Joseph Zach

- - Ronald Joseph Zach was born February 27, 1957 to Catherine and Joseph Zach in Salem, Oregon. He graduated from McNary High School in 1975 and attended Blue Mountain Community College. He was a journeyman plumber in Salem, worked in the early days of solar energy technology in Oregon and Colorado, and later owned his own plumbing business, Zach Plumbing, in Portland. Ron retired to Livingston, MT and Chico, CA.

He is survived by his mother, Catherine, his children, Nichole Maloney and Tyler (Keegan and Monroe) Maloney, his brother, Lee (Cathy) Zach, his sisters, Marilyn Zach, Judy (Jon) Hathaway, and Vicki (Kevin) Zielinski as well as 10 nieces and nephews.

Ron enjoyed hiking, culinary exploration, remodeling his home, and drafting. We will miss him so much, especially his sense of humor and his smile.

A memorial will be held later this summer. Contributions may be made to: https://www.vasculitisfoundation.org/donate/

Arrangements Bidwell Chapel in Chico, www.bidwellchapel.com/obits.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 28, 2019
