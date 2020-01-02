|
|
Ronald L. Lee
(March 9, 1927-November 25, 2019)
Ronald was born in Auburn, Washington on March 9th 1927. He died of natural causes November 25, 2019.
Ronald enlisted in the U. S. Coast Guard at age 17 and served in the South Pacific until 1946. Ronald began his teaching career in Olympia, Washington in 1950. He married Janet Maynard in 1951 and moved to Salem in 1952. He was employed with the Salem Keizer Public Schools for 43 years as a teacher, principal and administrator.
Ronald is survived by his wife of 68 years, Janet. Also surviving are four children: Vernon (Sondra), Salem; Lynette, Sacramento; Coreen, Bandon; Betty, Portland; 3 grandchildren, 3 recently acquired grandchildren and two great grandsons.
A memorial service will be held January 18, 2020, 1:00 pm at the handicapped accessible Trinity United Methodist Church, 590 Elma Avenue SE, Salem. Memorials may be sent to Marion-Polk Food Share, 1660 Salem Industrial Dive E, Salem, OR 97301.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020