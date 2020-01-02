Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald L. Lee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald L. Lee Obituary
Ronald L. Lee

(March 9, 1927-November 25, 2019)

Ronald was born in Auburn, Washington on March 9th 1927. He died of natural causes November 25, 2019.

Ronald enlisted in the U. S. Coast Guard at age 17 and served in the South Pacific until 1946. Ronald began his teaching career in Olympia, Washington in 1950. He married Janet Maynard in 1951 and moved to Salem in 1952. He was employed with the Salem Keizer Public Schools for 43 years as a teacher, principal and administrator.

Ronald is survived by his wife of 68 years, Janet. Also surviving are four children: Vernon (Sondra), Salem; Lynette, Sacramento; Coreen, Bandon; Betty, Portland; 3 grandchildren, 3 recently acquired grandchildren and two great grandsons.

A memorial service will be held January 18, 2020, 1:00 pm at the handicapped accessible Trinity United Methodist Church, 590 Elma Avenue SE, Salem. Memorials may be sent to Marion-Polk Food Share, 1660 Salem Industrial Dive E, Salem, OR 97301.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -