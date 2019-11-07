|
Ronald R. Rochna
Cove - Ronald R. Rochna, 72, of Cove, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at his residence from complications resulting from Alzheimer's Disease. A Memorial will be set at a later date.
Ron was born on February 9, 1947, in Glendale, California to Walter and Nadine (Drake) Rochna. Ron grew up in California, graduating from Canoga Park High School in 1965.
Ron began a career with the US Forest Service in Waldport, Oregon in 1969. Ron held many positions with the USFS, including Fuels Management Officer in charge of planning and overseeing the complex prescribed fire program for the Waldport Ranger district. Ron was also a high-level leader for wildfire teams and served on fires all around the Northwest region. In 1979, Ron became a GS-11 Manager at the Salem BLM until 1989. In 1984, Ron served the Marion Oregon Volunteer Fire Department, and in 1987, he was introduced to Foam, for which he did product testing, development and training for wildland and structure firefighters. Ron continued the focus on fighting fires with foam, writing magazine articles and speaking at conferences, when he transferred to the Boise Fire Center in 1989. Ron transitioned from government work to consulting in the mid 90's, and travelled around the country, and included international travel, as a representative for Class A foam for use in structural and wildland fire applications.
Following retirement, Ron moved to Cove, Oregon in 2001 and married his wife, Darlene in 2010. Ron made many friends during and after his career. Ron's greatest passion was nature where he hiked and camped, along with mountain/road biking. He also enjoyed tree ring counting and rock collecting. He served as a Wallowa Whitman Forest Collaborative member and was involved in support of the Grande Tour Scenic Bikeway of Union County.
Ron is survived by his wife, Darlene; daughters, Ronnette, Angelique, Marcia and step-son, Ben and brother, Gregg, sister-in-law Brenda and nephews, nieces, grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Those predeceased: Mother Nadine and Father Walter, and brothers, Michael and Bobby.
Our sincerest appreciation to Heart-n-Home Hospice & Palliative Care, and all those that supported Ron's home care needs, creating a comforting and peaceful environment.
Ron, we will miss the generous way you shared your life with us all, and your wonderful, and witty spirit.
His family requests that Tribute Gifts/Donations in his honor/memorial be sent to Save the Redwoods League, 111 Sutter Street, 11th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94104 or to the Oregon Chapter, 1650 NW Naito Parkway, Suite 190, Portland, OR 97209.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019