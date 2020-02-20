|
Ronald Thomas Amick
Ron was the first born child of Hiram and Lois Amick. He attended Englewood Elementary School, Parrish Middle School and North Salem High School. Ron was fun loving and adventuresome and loved spending time in the outdoors and hunting. He was skilled mechanically and in carpentry and loved to fix and build things. A true and loyal friend to many, he was always available when needed. He married Linda and they had one son Travis, and eventually, one granddaughter, Harley. Years later Ron was remarried to Celia, and acquired 10 more grandchildren. Together they moved to Joseph, Oregon, where he lived the last days of his life. They both loved the country in Eastern Oregon and the people there were a definite plus! Celia took much loving care of him during his prolonged illness.
Preceded in death were his mom and dad and younger sister. Left behind were many cousins and close friends.
Ron will be forever in our hearts. He was honest and forthcoming to all who knew him. A firm believer in Jesus, we all hope to be joined together with him some day.
January 14, 1945-Salem, Oregon
February 4, 2020-Boise, Idaho
