Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kingwood Bible Church
West Salem, OR
View Map
Committal
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Willamette National Cemetery
Portland, OR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Logan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald W. Logan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald W. Logan Obituary
Ronald W. Logan

Salem - Ronald W. Logan 73, passed away Tuesday morning, February 4, 2020, in Salem Oregon. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 47 years Linda Logan, his four children; Mary, Monica, Travis and Paul, and son in-laws Josh and Eric. He loved his grandchildren and will be missed by all; Jordan, Jacob, Jack, Ethan, Michael, Kassidi, Maria and Melissa.

Ron was a good old boy from Franklin, Tennessee and proud Vietnam Veteran who worked hard his whole life. He is a friend to many and his sense of humor and care for others is truly one of a kind. The world is a better place for knowing him.

A Memorial Service will be held February 20th, 10am - 12pm at Kingwood Bible Church in West Salem, followed by a Military Committal Service and burial at Willamette National Cemetery at 2pm in Portland Oregon. Both services open to friends and family. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
Download Now