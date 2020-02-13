|
Ronald W. Logan
Salem - Ronald W. Logan 73, passed away Tuesday morning, February 4, 2020, in Salem Oregon. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 47 years Linda Logan, his four children; Mary, Monica, Travis and Paul, and son in-laws Josh and Eric. He loved his grandchildren and will be missed by all; Jordan, Jacob, Jack, Ethan, Michael, Kassidi, Maria and Melissa.
Ron was a good old boy from Franklin, Tennessee and proud Vietnam Veteran who worked hard his whole life. He is a friend to many and his sense of humor and care for others is truly one of a kind. The world is a better place for knowing him.
A Memorial Service will be held February 20th, 10am - 12pm at Kingwood Bible Church in West Salem, followed by a Military Committal Service and burial at Willamette National Cemetery at 2pm in Portland Oregon. Both services open to friends and family. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020