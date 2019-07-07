Ronald William Bell



Ronald William Bell was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of George and Edith Clarke Bell. He grew up in Forest Hills, N. Y., graduating from Forest Hills High School in 1944. Upon admission to the United States Merchant Marine Academy, he sailed as a cadet seaman in convoy to England, continuing from there to circumnavigate the globe before he was twenty. Following sea duty, he entered classes at the Academy, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in 1947.



Ron sailed as a licensed marine engineer, calling at ports in Central and South America, the east coast of Africa, and the Middle and Far East until the early 1950's when he moved to Salem, Oregon, to be near his family. In 1953, he joined the navy as chief engineering officer on the destroyer, USS Taylor, seeing active duty in the Korean War.



After leaving the service in 1955, he became head engineer for the Meier and Frank Company branch in Salem when it opened that same year. In the early seventies, Ron began work for the State of Oregon as stationary engineer at the heating plant serving the Capitol Mall. He retired in 1980 to devote his time to his farm west of Turner.



Ron married Cora Frances Akers in 1958. They had two children and lived on a small acreage south of Salem. In 1970, they moved to the farm near Turner where they had horses and raised Charolais Cattle.



After Frances' death, Ron married Rosemary Gilbert in 1971. In 1981, they built their current home, also on acreage near Turner, where they continued to farm, then raising Simmental cattle.



Ron was skilled in steel fabrication and enjoyed construction, knowledge useful on the farm. He loved the animals and land and especially trees, planting hundreds of evergreens in his lifetime. He drove a succession of older model Mercedes automobiles over the years, admiring their fine engineering and body style. In less active moments, Ron enjoyed reading and watching mysteries, telling jokes, and was a skilled knitter.



Ron is survived by his wife, Rosemary, daughter Patricia Wooley, Son Andrew, nephews Ben and Alex Frum, and niece Suzanne Frum.



There will be a memorial celebration of life open house at the couples' home July 14, 2019, from 2-4 p. m., closing with a remembrance and blessing. Gifts may be given to the Salem Union Gospel Mission, The United States Merchant Marine Academy Alumni Association Foundation, or a . Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Published in StatesmanJournal on July 7, 2019