Services
Bateman Carroll Funeral Home
520 W Powell Blvd
Gresham, OR 97030
(503) 665-2128
Ronnie Byrd
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Bateman Carroll Funeral Home
520 W Powell Blvd
Gresham, OR 97030
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Bateman Carroll Funeral Home
520 W Powell Blvd
Gresham, OR 97030
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Bateman Carroll Funeral Home
520 W Powell Blvd
Gresham, OR 97030
Ronnie Murrle Byrd


1945 - 2019
Ronnie Murrle Byrd Obituary
Ronnie Murrle Byrd

Happy Valley - Ronnie Murrle Byrd, age, 73, passed away on March 25, 2019 in Happy Valley, Oregon. He was born on September 4, 1945 in Nowata, Oklahoma to Henry Harrison and Letha Agnes (Benson) Byrd. He graduated from Silverton High School in 1963.

Ronnie married his first wife, Sally. They had 4 children together. After they divorced, and he married his second wife, Marla Goforth. They had three children together.

Ronnie worked as an Auto Salesman in Salem, Oregon for his entire career. He was very dedicated to his work. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor.

Ronnie is survived by his children: Rhonda, Letha, Cynthia, Dean, Ronnie, Molly and Jessee Byrd; his siblings, Henry, Curtis, Doyle, James, Carolyn, Diane, Marie and Rickey; as well as many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Viewings will be held at Bateman Carroll Funeral Home in Gresham, Oregon on Friday, March 29 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm and Sunday, March 31 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, March 31 at 1:00 pm at Bateman Carroll Funeral Home in Gresham, Oregon.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 28, 2019
