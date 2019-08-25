|
|
Rosanne Allen
Salem - January 7,1930 - August 18, 2019
Rosanne Krauth was born in Stratton, Colorado, the youngest of six children - she had four sisters and one brother. Her parents were Charles Oliver Krauth and Flora Elliot Krauth. The family moved to Denver, Colorado where Rosanne spent most of her childhood years. After graduating from high school, Rosanne made several trips to Oregon before deciding to move to Salem to live with her sister Ruth and Ruth's husband Gene Slick. She worked as a file clerk with the Salem Highway Department. During lunch hours, she would often walk to the nearby Capital Shopping Center where the Moderne Department Store was located. That is where she caught the eye of Richard Allen who was helping out in his family store. Sparks flew that day on their first lunch date, followed by two years of courtship. They were married on October 20, 1951 in Salem, Oregon. The next nine years they were kept busy with the births and care of their six children - Gayle, Tod (Stephanie), Zach (Annette), Bart, Clay, and Nancy (Dan). While being a full-time homemaker, Rosanne was very active in her community and served as President of the Salem Junior Women's Club. The Club was instrumental in the effort to get fluoride into city drinking water and establish a free children's dental clinic, all services with donated equipment. Dick and Rosanne loved golfing and made many friends through their memberships at Salem Golf Club and Illahee Country Club. Family was the most important thing to them and they spent many summer vacations in Neskowin on the Oregon Coast. They were married for 62 years and lived on Holiday Dr. for 56 years. After Dick passed away in 2014, Rosanne spent her remaining years at Hidden Lakes Retirement Community. She is lovingly remembered by her six children, eleven grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren. Our memories will be filled with her beautiful smile and her infectious laughter.
There will be a celebration of Rosanne's life on Sunday, September 15 from 2-5 pm at Willamette Heritage Center in The Dye House. Donations may be made to Willamette Valley Hospice. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 25, 2019