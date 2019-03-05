|
Rose Ferrell Sills
Salem - Rose Therese Hauth was born in Mt. Angel, Oregon in 1928 to Wendel and Catherine Hauth, the fifth of 11 children in a devout German Catholic family. She married Roy S. Ferrell, and had three children, Bruce Ferrell, Jacqueline Arn and Richard Ferrell.
She served as the chief payroll officer at Fairview Hospital, skillfully managing a million dollar budget with only pencil, paper and ten-key adding machine.
She is survived by two sisters, Eleanor Whitworth, Kathleen Soderberg, and her brother, James Hauth.
Her many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will miss her dearly and cherish her memory always.
Services will be on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mt. Angel. Rosary is at 10:30 a.m., Mass at 11:00.
A Committal Service will be held at Calvary Cemetary, and lunch will follow at the church Fellowship Hall. Flowers may be brought to the church after 8 a.m.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 5, 2019