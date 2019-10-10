Services
Weddle Funeral Service
1777 North Third Avenue
Stayton, OR 97383
(503) 769-2423
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
Rose Mary Pruitt Obituary
Rose Mary Pruitt

Salem - Rose Mary (Trump) Pruitt was born May 17th, 1943 in La Grande, Oregon to Guy Spencer and Mildred (Johnson) Trump. Rose grew up in nearby Wallowa with her two sisters Zora and Ruth. After moving to Eugene in high school, she met and married Steven Pruitt. Along with raising a family, she enjoyed careers in the dental and educational fields, working at Cascade High School in Turner for many years. Rose devoted her life to her Christian faith, spending her time involved in church and mentoring youth through programs such as 4-H. Additionally, she was an avid textile artist. She was a member of several local quilt guilds, participated in spinning demonstrations at Oregon Trail events, and operated a dressmaking business. Rose passed away on September 29th, 2019 in Salem. She is survived by her sisters; children, Sam, Tom, and Millie (Taylor); and grandchildren, Rose, Bradley, Aidan, and Dane. A service will be held Saturday, October 19th, 2019 at 1pm at Weddle Funeral Service in Stayton. A private burial at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland will follow on Monday, October 21st, 2019. Please leave condolences at weddle-funeral.com
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
