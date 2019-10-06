Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
McMinnville SDA Church
Willamina - Rosemarie (Folstad) Rexin of Willamina, Oregon, went to sleep in the Lord Sunday, September 29, 2019.

She is survived by her daughters Donetta Helein (Jim), Debra Poupard (Greg) and daughter-in-law, Heidi Rexin. Also surviving her are seven grandchildren.

She was pre-deceased by her beloved son, Douglas Rexin Aug 13, 2014 and her beloved husband Emil Rexin, March 1, 2018.

Memorial will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 3 pm at the McMinnville SDA Church.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Oct. 6, 2019
