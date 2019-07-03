Rosemary Meditz Lathrop



Keizer - 1/11/1925 to 6/19/2019



Rosemary was the middle child of 5 siblings born to Edward and Blanche Meditz in Kansas City, KS. Her sister, Peggy Current, is the only surviving sibling. Rosemary worked at Montgomery Wards and Western Union in Mo. after graduating high school. At the age of 18, she married PFC Thornton Boudinier in 1943 and her first child, Rosalie, was born January 1944. In 1946 she met and married Samuel T. Jones and their two daughters, Carolyn Jeanne and Nancy Annette, were born in 1946 and 1947. They were divorced in 1962.



In 1970 while married to Glenn Hale, Rosemary moved to Oregon and worked as Secretary for the 24J school district until she retired in 1984. She enjoyed her retirement traveling and spending time with family. In 2003, Rosemary met, and later married, Jack Lathrop in a Catholic ceremony at St. Edwards church in Keizer where they resided until her passing. She survived by her loving husband, Jack, her three daughters, grandchildren Dennis Paulsen, Tonia Tucker, Kimberley Curtiss, Kristina Barbknecht, twins Jennifer and Shannon Tiedeman and five great granddaughters plus numerous loving nieces and nephews.



There was a Catholic Mass attended on June 25th at St. Edwards Church. Golden Mortuary handled all the arrangements.



She will be missed by all who loved her... Published in StatesmanJournal from July 3 to July 4, 2019