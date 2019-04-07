Resources
1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Salem - One of the loveliest voices in this earthly choir is silent. Rosemary Relaford (ne Edith Rosemary Berry) died March 23, 2019. She was born July 15, 1922 and after finding her voice as a little girl sang every day for the rest of her nearly 97 years. She traded a potential singing career for life as the wife of an Air Force pilot. Rosemary and her soul-mate Norman Relaford (d. 2001) raised a large and robust family of five children, four of whom (James, Ronald, Rae Ann and Shannon) survive her. She is also survived by her brother Charles Berry, 3 nephews, 3 nieces and 7 grandchildren.

The three points of Rosemary's credo were love, music and humor. She rose each morning with a song in her heart and an Irish twinkle in her eye. Her glass was always completely full. Although Rosemary will be missed terribly, we can all be comforted by the thought of her rich alto voice harmonizing in some heavenly choir somewhere.

Special thanks to Providence Benedictine Cedar Lane staff and Salem Hospital for their loving care.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 7, 2019
