Ross Carroll Jr
Salem - Ross Logan Carroll of Salem, Oregon passed away in the early morning hours of January 31, 2020 at the age of 99. Ross was born in Portland, Oregon on March 9, 1920 to Ross and Edna Carroll. His parents moved to Pendleton in 1921 where they lived until after his graduation from Pendleton High School in 1938. They then moved to Pasadena, California in 1938 where Ross studied Aircraft Technology and Design at Pasadena Junior College. While attending college in Pasadena Ross participated in the Pasadena Rose Parade playing saxophone in the marching band. After college he found employment with Lockheed Aircraft in Burbank, California. Ross obtained his pilots license during this time and spent many happy hours flying small planes. During his High School years and prior to joining the Navy, Ross played saxophone and clarinet in a number of dance bands, orchestras and municipal and marching bands.
As World War Il progressed, Ross volunteered for service in the U.S. Navy, served as a
Electronics Technician Mate and was stationed in Guam, in the Asiatic Pacific, until after the war ended. After being discharged from the Navy, in 1946, Ross worked for Douglas aircraft in Long Beach, California. In the fall of 1947 Ross moved back to Oregon settling in Albany. In 1948 shortly after his 28th birthday Ross committed his life to Jesus Christ. In 1951 he decided to go back to college and finish his education and attended Northwest Nazarene College in Nampa, Idaho from 1951-1954. Ross graduated Magna Cum Laude, in1954, with degrees in Philosophy and Religion. After graduating from college Ross returned to Oregon and worked with his father and brother for several years in their concrete finishing business, Carroll and Sons, located in Corvallis, Oregon.
In 1962 Ross was introduced to Jean Smith through mutual friends who attended the Albany Nazarene Church where Ross was a member. In July 1963 Ross and Jean were married and began their life together in Corvallis. After their marriage Ross adopted Jean's daughter Susan and in September of 1964 their daughter Linda was born. In 1966 the family moved to Salem, Oregon and Ross was hired by the State of Oregon, Public Welfare Division. During his years with the state Ross worked as a caseworker, quality control reviewer, hearings officer, manuals writer and a program specialist. Ross retired in 1980 when he was 60 years old, but returned to work as a manuals writer for several short stints after retirement. In 1990 Ross and Jean sold their home in Salem and were snowbirds going back and forth from Salem to Yuma, Arizona for 11 years before settling back down in Salem in 2001.
Ross is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jean Carroll, his two daughters Linda Parker and
Susan Juster, her husband Gerry, four much loved grandchildren Jordan Juster, Erin Juster, Tyson Parker and Kia Grine as well as 8 great-grandchildren. Ross was preceded in death by his younger brother Wallace Carroll, his parents Ross and Edna Carroll and many good friends.
There is a viewing on February 11, 2020 from 1 :00-4:00 pm at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service located at 605 Commercial St in Salem, Oregon. A memorial service will be held on February 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm at First Nazarene Church located at 1550 Market St NE in Salem, Oregon. Ross requested that in lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Union Gospel Mission of Salem.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 9, 2020