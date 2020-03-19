|
July 18,1930 - March 5, 2020
Born in Wallowa Oregon to William and Lillian Clemens. Ross passed peacefully at the age of 89.
Ross moved to Gervais at a young age and attended Salem schools. He joined the Navy Seabees and served from 1947 to 1950 being Honorably discharged. Ross worked for the USDA as an Import and Meat inspector spending time in Madras, American Samoa, Guam and local plants before retiring.
Ross married Donna Kominoth on April 17, 1951 and was married 61 years before Donna passed in 2012. Ross leaves behind 3 children, Clare (Fredly) of Apache Junction, AZ, Gale (Connie) of Beaverton and Patti (Joseph) Ziebart, Salem. Ross has 4 Grandchildren and 8 Great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his twin sister Rosella, step sisters Kay and June and step brother Charles.
Ross enjoyed gardening, his exotic birds and time spent traveling with Donna, making new friends along the way. He was a member of the Elks and Al Kader Temple Shriners.
The family wants to thank The Woods staff for their loving care in Ross's final years. Ross will be interred at the Willamette National Cemetery along with Donna in a private ceremony and celebration of life at a later date. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020