Rosy Marie Whitlow
McMinnville - Rosy Marie Brutke Whitlow, 99 years old, was born on March 1, 1920 to Henry Brutke and Rosa Brutke of Amity, Oregon. Rosy married Clifford D. Whitlow of Yamhill, Oregon on June 16, 1940 in Vancouver, Washington. They had three children, Ivan Whitlow of Sheridan, Donald Whitlow, deceased of McMinnville, and Elvin Whitlow of Amity. Rosy has seven grandchildren, Clifford Whitlow, Nathan Whitlow, Tammy Brodus, Leeann Mattson, Pam Hayes, Spencer Whitlow, and Tracy Pratt. Rosy has 14 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.
Rosy is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Rosa Brutke, her husband Clifford Whitlow, brother Otto Brutke, sisters Olga Deraeve and Lily Tallman. Rosy is survived by her sister Dorothy Vanderhoof.
Rosy was a worker in her youth; she picked strawberries, beans, filberts, walnuts and hops. Later in life she worked in the glove factory in McMinnville and was a caregiver to many people. Rosy met many people when she played bingo. It was fun for her as she loved being around people. Rosy always loved spending time with her grandchildren. Rosy has loved her garden of vegetable and lowers and enjoyed tending it through last year.
Graveside services for Rosy Whitlow will be at Pike Cemetery on Thursday, May 30th at 10:00 a.m. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 29, 2019