Roxy Lee Burgard
Salem - Roxy Lee Burgard died on March 23, 2020 at Salem Hospital. She was born in Inglewood, California Feb. 15, 1947 to Cleo and Virgil McClune.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years Dave, Daughter Amy and brother David McClune of Seattle, Washington. Roxy was a talented, creative person especially in the world of quilting. She designed and marketed quilting patterns as Calico Hills Farm and was owner of The Thread Bear Studio a quilt and fabric store at the Mission Mill. Roxy was active in quilting and stitchery her whole life. She took great pleasure in the many dogs she had in her life and was a lover of trees and nature. Roxy was a wonderful, joyful, loving, kind soul and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A private interment for Roxy was held at Belcrest Memorial Park in Salem, Oregon. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 5, 2020