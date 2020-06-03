Roy "Gene" Gleason



On May 24, 2020 Roy "Gene" Gleason passed from this world on his journey to eternity. He was born on August 23, 1935 in Pinneo, CO and moved with his family to Aumsville, OR. He worked for Pepsi Cola Salem for 30 years retiring as the Food Service Supervisor. Besides servicing most of the local restaurants and bars in Marion and Polk Counties, he was responsible for setting up vendors at the Oregon State Fair. After retirement Roy worked for Marion County Juvenile Court transporting youth to and from detention programs. For the past ten years he resided in Nine Mile Falls, WA where he enjoyed gardening, friends and the local casino. He was known for his great sense of humor as well as his genuine love for the people he worked with, his friends and his family. He is survived by his wife, Rae Marie Gleason, his son Tom and daughter Debbi; his step-children, Bill Rowat and Jennifer Say; two brothers, Ron and Gary Gleason; five grandchildren and numerous nieces and a nephew. The world is much less fun without him in it; but we know heaven is the benefactor of his wonderful personality, generous spirit, and quick wit. He is greatly missed by his wife, family and numerous friends. A Celebration of Life is planned for later this summer in Salem.









