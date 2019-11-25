|
Roy Karl Weide
Monmouth - Roy Karl Weide, 73, the cake eating, sports watching, fun loving grandpa, died Monday November 11, 2019 of complications from heart surgery. Karl is survived by his wife Janice and their two daughters Megan (Chris) and Alison, and five beautiful granddaughters.
Karl, born March 23, 1946, was the youngest child of Ilo and Evelyn Weide of Commerce, California. Family lore had it that he was the longest baby born in the Montebello Hospital. He spent his early years raising pigeons, riding bikes and playing sports. He was recruited by Jimmy Anderson to play basketball for Paul Valenti and the Oregon State Beavers. A two sport athlete, he also played first base for the Beaver baseball team. He was a Beaver believer through and through. OSU Orange was his favorite color.
He was drafted into the US Army and served two years in Germany where he developed a love for travel. He began his teaching career at Klamath Falls High School and later taught in Junction City, St. Paul and Woodburn school districts. He coached boys' basketball and girls' softball teams. He coached his daughters in soccer, softball and basketball and tried to teach everyone how to shoot his famous hook shot.
Karl loved funny socks, cake on Sundays (thanks Konditeri for all those choices) , feeding birds and going to concerts. Most of all, he loved spending time with his daughters and granddaughters. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his laugh and his passion for the Oregon State Beavers. When you are missing Karl, as we are, put on your Orange duds and watch a Beaver game and support any and all girls sporting events.
A memorial service will be planned for the summer. Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Condolences at FarnstromMortuary.com.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019