Roy L. Christiansen
Salem - Roy Leo Christiansen, was born 7-9-1934, and passed away 3-28-2020. He was born on a farm outside of Ainsworth, Nebraska to Arthur and Helen Christiansen. He was the middle son between his older brother, Art, and younger brother, Tom.
Roy graduated from St. Boniface High in Sublimity, Oregon. He received his Bachelor degree from Oregon College of Education, followed by a Masters degree in the mid 1960s.
He married Shirley Lou Taggart in 1954, and the two enjoyed 65 years of marriage until her untimely death last April. They had six children: Daniel (who passed away in 2019), Kevin, Teresa, James, Marie and Jane. Roy and Shirley were later blessed with eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Roy taught English grammar, history, and social studies for many years at St. Mary's Elementary School, Stayton Elementary School, Stayton Middle School, Waldo Junior High School and McKay High School.
To his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he was a kind and patient teddy bear, known affectionately as Papa Roy, the official distributor of Drumstick ice cream cones (or "nutty buddies" as he called them), Thomas Kemper sodas, chocolate bars, hearty laughs, and warm embraces. If you were to thumb through his many photo albums, you'd be hard pressed to find a picture of him and his grandchildren where he wasn't holding them proudly in his arms with a closed-lip smile or asleep in his recliner with at least one small grandchild also asleep in his lap.
He enjoyed reading, watching sports, keeping everything in his house and yard meticulously maintained, adhering to a rigid daily routine, and playing cards (particularly Shanghai) with his family for hours on end. He was a steak and potatoes kind of guy - no fluff or extravagance needed. He was never one to show off. He gave it to you straight and wasn't one to beat around the bush. He stuck to the things he liked and appreciated the simple pleasures in life completely. He had a great disdain for uncalled traveling violations in the NBA, laziness or self-pitying attitudes, vegetables that weren't covered in Ranch dressing or cheese (or both), and poor execution of proper English grammar.
A formal funeral service has not been planned out of an abundance of caution and concern for public safety due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The family would like to thank Home Instead, especially Caroline, for assisting in his care in the last few years, as well as Serenity Hospice in the last few weeks of his life. Services provided by Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 22, 2020