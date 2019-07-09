Reverend Roy Martin (Grose) Tribe



Salem - June 30 - 2019 - Roy Martin Tribe was born on November 7, 1931 to Norman and Margaret Grose in Carstairs, Alberta, Canada. His father died when he was only 4 years old. He was close to and admired his stepfather Joseph Tribe, a devout man of God. Roy's stepfather was influential in the development of his Christian faith.



The family moved to Sandpoint, ID where Roy graduated from Sandpoint High School in 1949. After graduating from Trinity Lutheran College (formerly Lutheran Bible Institute), he served in the Army Air Core as a paratrooper. After military service, Roy went on to graduate from Pacific Lutheran University and while attending Luther Seminary in St. Paul, MN he met the love of his life Edith Sperr. They were married August 29, 1960.



Roy spent his life serving others and spreading the faith his stepfather Joseph instilled in him. He started his career at Lutheran General Hospital in Chicago, then as the Assistant Pastor at Hill Avenue Grace Lutheran in Pasadena California for 4 years, then moving to Bellevue Washington to work with troubled youth at Echo Glen Children's Center until 1973. During this time he also served at St. Thomas Seminary and Presbyterian Counseling Center.



In October, 1973 Roy and the family moved to Illinois, where he took on the role of Chaplain at Marion Federal Maximum Security Penitentiary. He would serve as a Chaplain in the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) for the next 20 years moving from Marion to Englewood, CO in 1977 and from there to Sheridan, OR in 1991 until he retired from the BOP in 1993. Roy was often seen wearing his signature Stetson cowboy hat and became known for his unique style of leadership and ability to organize volunteer groups. His support and respect of all faith groups represented within the prison walls was novel, whether it was building a sweat lodge for the Native American's or just creating a safe space for inmates to feel comfortable sharing their own faith journey.



Roy was not ready to retire completely so he took on the role of Chaplain at Willamette Lutheran Retirement Center from 1992 to 1996. Roy served at the VA Hospital in Portland and then transferred to the Oregon State Hospital (psychiatric hospital) in Salem where he served as a Clinical Pastoral Instructor teaching other chaplains, until he hung up his stole for good on June 19, 2012. He chose a life spending his days in places most never want to find themselves. Roy elected to try and help others find hope, often with a listening ear. For this he will be remembered.



Roy is survived by his wife of 58 years Edith (Edie), sister Ruth Chamberlain whom he shared a close bond (spouse Dale), stepbrother Loren Tribe (spouse Marilyn) and his children - son Nathan Tribe, daughter Naomi (Tribe) Williams (spouse Mike) and Norman Tribe (spouse Jennifer). He adored his 4 grandchildren - Tessa Williams, Todd Williams, Jake Tribe and Shane Tribe. He is also survived by many very special nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.



A memorial service will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Salem, OR at 1770 Baxter Rd SE on Saturday, July 13th at 11 a.m. Remembrances can be made to Pacific Lutheran University, scholarship fund. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Published in StatesmanJournal on July 9, 2019