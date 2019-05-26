Roy Vincent Bennett II



Salem - December 29, 1948 to May 23, 2018



The phrase "Keep Calm and Carry On" reflects both Roy's love of England and his outlook on life. Sorely missed by his family since his death a year ago, Roy is remembered fondly for his steadiness, loyalty, and reliability.



He was born December 29, 1948 to M. Annabelle Ruff Bennett and James Roy Bennett, who provided what Roy remembered as an idyllic 50s/60s childhood growing up in the South Seattle area. Since both his parents worked, older sister Jacque watched him after school. His Aunt Helen Ruff and Uncle Ernest (Bud) Ruff lived nearby and were like a second set of parents. Roy enjoyed his school years; he was student body president his senior year at Mount Rainier High School.



Roy appreciated the financial sacrifices his parents made to send him to Gonzaga University, where he earned a BA in Political Science and became a lifelong Zags fan.



After college, facing a low draft number for military service, Roy chose to enlist in the U.S. Navy. Though he found it difficult to live on ships, he made the best of his postings on land, especially his explorations in South Korea, Scotland, and his favorite city, London.



After 8 years in the Navy, Roy returned to Seattle in 1979 to earn a Master in Library Science at the University of Washington, where he met and married his wife of 36 years, Dixie.



Roy and Dixie settled in Salem, Oregon. Roy enjoyed a 28 year career as a librarian at Western Oregon University. Parenting son Jim and daughter Anna kept life busy and interesting.



A month before retirement in 2010, Roy was diagnosed with lymphoma. He kept calm and continued to enjoy time with family, trips to England, his Mini car, family genealogy research (England and Ireland), and watching Gonzaga basketball. In 2014 Jim married and Allie was welcomed to the family. Roy met newborn granddaughter Lizzy in January 2018. Roy's quality of life remained good until his last 3 weeks in May 2018.



Roy's parents and sister predeceased him. Surviving are wife Dixie Brimhall Bennett (Salem); son James Sang-ho Bennett, daughter-in-law Alexandria Schoenleber Luftig, granddaughter Elizabeth Luftig Bennett (Corvallis); daughter Anna Soo-Jee Bennett (Salem); nieces Jill Kesinger (Seattle) and Julie Brimm (Eureka, CA); grandnephew Max Brimm; and sister-in-law Jane Recchio (Stafford Springs, CT).



Roy's cremains are interred at Willamette National Cemetery. Restlawn Funeral Home made the arrangements. Published in StatesmanJournal on May 26, 2019