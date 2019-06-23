Royal D. Tarter



Salem - September 1, 1931 - May 31, 2019



Royal D. Tarter passed away peacefully on May 31st at a local care facility. He was born on a homestead near Willamina, Oregon, as the youngest of seven children. Royal graduated from Amity High School in 1949, where he played football, basketball, and baseball. He was a leader in student government and FFA. He graduated from Oregon State University in 1953 with a BS degree in Crop Sciences. While there he was involved in many activities including the Student Senate and intramural sports. He was in Phi Kappa Phi and Blue Key honorary societies.



Royal married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis Davis Meeker, on September 6, 1952. He and Phyllis had three children, Teresa, Diane, and Mary Anne. From 1954 through 1956 he served in the Air Force as a Personnel Officer.



After his discharge, the family moved to Salem, where Royal was employed by Meeker Fertilizer Company for 40 years. He moved up in the organization, ultimately buying the company with a business partner. They ran the company until he retired in 1996. He was the president of several statewide agricultural associations and on the Marion County Extension Board from 1982 to 1991.



Royal was a member of Morningside United Methodist Church for 60 years, serving in many capacities. Notably, he chaired the Finance Committee for years, served as lay leader, and led the effort to establish the Church Foundation. He was President of the Willamette Council of Camp Fire from 1973-78 and was instrumental in making major renovations at their camp, Camp Killowan. He was an avid bowler, and spent several years as President of the Oregon Bowling Association. He also served on the American Bowling Association National Board. He volunteered at the Oregon AgFest festival for many years, and volunteered to prune roses at the Bush House rose gardens for years. In his free time he enjoyed gardening, hunting, and fishing.



Royal was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Stephen, his siblings Napoleon, Norman, Francis, Elmer, Ralph, and Patricia, and his daughter Mary Anne.



He is survived by his wife Phyllis, daughters Teresa, (Matt), Diane, (Mary Anne's husband David), and grandchildren Elizabeth, Lauren, and Miles, as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.



His family would like to thank the staff of the Memory Care Unit at Bonaventure of Salem for the compassionate care provided to Royal during his last months of life.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Morningside United Methodist Church, 3674 12th St. SE, Salem OR, 97302. Private interment is scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Morningside United Methodist Church or a . Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.