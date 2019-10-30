|
Ruby A. Rickson
Salem - Ruby Ann Rickson died peacefully in her home in Salem, Oregon on October 26, 2019. Ruby was 85.
Ruby was born on November 4, 1933 to William & Nettie Martens in Frazer, Montana. Her family moved to Dallas, Oregon in her early childhood. Ruby graduated from Dallas High School in 1952.
Ruby married Lando Friesen in 1954 and together they had three sons; Terry, Todd, and Trent. They were married from 1954-1979. Ruby married Walter Rickson in 1984, and they were married until Walter's passing in 2014.
Ruby lived most of her life in Dallas, Oregon, with a short stay in Ketchikan, Alaska while Lando was serving in the Coast Guard. After her marriage to Walter Rickson, they eventually moved to Salem.
Ruby held several jobs during her life. She was a homemaker, worked for Willamette Industries in Dallas as a bookkeeper, Dallas Hospital as a receptionist, and Eye Care Physicians in Salem on the switch board.
In her early years, Ruby loved to go water-skiing with friends. She canned peaches & pickles, and made incredible rye bread and Zwieback. She loved to play Chinese checkers and Qwirkle, as well as watching football and basketball. Ruby and Walter enjoyed vacationing in the Lincoln City area where they could look out onto the ocean. Ruby loved to drive fast.
Ruby is survived by her sons, Todd Friesen of Dallas and Trent Friesen of Silverton. Ruby has two grandchildren, Sammie Friesen, Silverton and Ben Friesen, Salem. Ruby is preceded in death by her parents, William and Nettie Martens, son Terry Friesen, husband Walter Rickson, and sister Wanda Thiessen.
A Memorial Service will be held at Evangelical Bible Church, 1175 SE Howe Street, Dallas, Oregon on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00am. Reception to follow. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019