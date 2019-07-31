Services
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Willamette National Cemetery
11800 SE Mt Scott Blvd
Portland, OR
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Hilda Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruby Hilda Anderson Obituary
Ruby Hilda Anderson

Salem - Ruby Hilda Anderson, loving wife and mother, age 69, of Salem, OR passed away on Tues., July 23, 2019, following a protracted illness.

Ruby was born Wed., Nov. 9, 1949, in Albuquerque, NM. She grew up in Cutler, CA and attended Dinuba Junior Academy and graduated from high school at Armona Academy. She met Randall Anderson in 1978 and they were married in 1980. Together, they raised one child, David, and were blessed with one grandchild, Ruby Snow, and one great grandchild, Alaina.

Ruby was passionate about her crafts and activities, enjoying fishing, camping, quilting, crocheting and cooking, all of which she was very good at and loved to share with others. She was a very devoted wife and mother who loved her family above all else. Steadfast in her convictions and outspoken made people take notice, knowing that she was speaking from her heart with honesty and integrity. She could befriend anyone, whether it was in the workplace, sitting on a fishing pier or standing in line at a grocery store.

She is preceded in death by her parents, David and Tomasita (Trujillo) Castillo, and one child, David C. She is survived by her husband, Randy; her son, David Anderson; granddaughter Ruby Snow Anderson; great granddaughter Alaina Pearson; sister Lydia Doizaki; and nephew Korbin Doizaki.

A graveside service will be held Fri., Aug. 2, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 SE Mt Scott Blvd, Portland, OR 97086.

Ruby was very much loved, admired and treasured and will be incredibly missed by all who knew her.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.