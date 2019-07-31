|
|
Ruby Hilda Anderson
Salem - Ruby Hilda Anderson, loving wife and mother, age 69, of Salem, OR passed away on Tues., July 23, 2019, following a protracted illness.
Ruby was born Wed., Nov. 9, 1949, in Albuquerque, NM. She grew up in Cutler, CA and attended Dinuba Junior Academy and graduated from high school at Armona Academy. She met Randall Anderson in 1978 and they were married in 1980. Together, they raised one child, David, and were blessed with one grandchild, Ruby Snow, and one great grandchild, Alaina.
Ruby was passionate about her crafts and activities, enjoying fishing, camping, quilting, crocheting and cooking, all of which she was very good at and loved to share with others. She was a very devoted wife and mother who loved her family above all else. Steadfast in her convictions and outspoken made people take notice, knowing that she was speaking from her heart with honesty and integrity. She could befriend anyone, whether it was in the workplace, sitting on a fishing pier or standing in line at a grocery store.
She is preceded in death by her parents, David and Tomasita (Trujillo) Castillo, and one child, David C. She is survived by her husband, Randy; her son, David Anderson; granddaughter Ruby Snow Anderson; great granddaughter Alaina Pearson; sister Lydia Doizaki; and nephew Korbin Doizaki.
A graveside service will be held Fri., Aug. 2, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 SE Mt Scott Blvd, Portland, OR 97086.
Ruby was very much loved, admired and treasured and will be incredibly missed by all who knew her.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 31, 2019