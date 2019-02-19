Services
Ruby Custor
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
Belcrest Memorial Park
Salem, OR
Ruby May Custor Obituary
Ruby May Custor

Salem - August 28, 1938 - February 14, 2019

Ruby May Custor passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at her home in Salem, Oregon surrounded by her family. She was born in Little Sioux, Iowa to Ralph and Theresa (Houdesheldt) Robinson and had four brothers, Robert, Clyde, Johnny and Everett, who have all predeceased her. The family moved to Oregon when she was a child and lived in the rural area of Salem, Oregon. She married Steven J. Custor on June 15, 1956 in Stevenson, Washington. They lived in Gervais where she worked at various jobs, but mainly devoted her time to raising their four children and also helping with their pig farm. After her husband Steve retired and until his death in 2000, they enjoyed fishing and spending time traveling in their RV to Arizona. She also enjoyed watching science fiction and western movies, and going to the casino. She is survive by her daughters, Lila (Al) Bathke, Salem, OR, Melody (Duane) Smith, Keizer, OR, Terry (Scott) Wallace, Whittmann, AZ, ten grandchildren, Jason Bathke, Tara Wallace, Brian Custor, Rebecca Custor, Timothy Bathke, xTonyx Wallace, Tiffany Frederick, Kyle Smith, Travis Wallace, Steve Smith, and 13 great-grandchildren. Her son, Steven J. Custor, Jr. predeceased her in 1983. Prior to her passing, she had been lovingly cared for by her children in home care and hospice. Her memorial service will be 11:00 a.m, Tuesday, February 19th at Howell, Edwards, Doerkson Chapel in Salem, Oregon, followed by interment at Belcrest Memorial Park in Salem, Oregon.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 19, 2019
