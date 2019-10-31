|
Rueben Thomas Martin
Scio - He leaves behind Myrna Lucille Martin who was the love of his life. Reuben better known as Tom Martin or R. Thomas Martin was born in Silverton, Oregon on August 23, 1940. Tom was raised in Mount Angel, Oregon where he lived on a farm with his family where they raised cane berries. Tom graduated from Silverton High School in 1958 and after marrying Myrna Lucille Martin in 1963 they lived on a farm in Silverton area. Tom worked on the Van Buskirk Mink Ranch in Mt. Angel until the owner retired. Tom had many jobs which included working as a mason on the construction of the Robert Frost Middle School in Silverton, Oregon. Shortly after the middle school was completed, Tom began working for Oregon State Hospital as a mason. Tom's job moved forward where he became a master carpenter and eventually the Physical Plant Supervisor up until his retirement in 1995.
After his retirement, Tom & Myrna moved to Scio. The rest of the family eventually moved to Scio, Oregon area where they raised sheep and hybrid poplar trees. Tom leaves behind a wife, 2 sons and 4 grandchildren. His sons are Richard (Rick) Thomas Martin and Brett Courtney Martin. Rick's children are Logan Thomas Martin and Riana Ilene Martin. Brett's children are Blade Thomas Martin and Cole Justin Martin. The family has many fond memories of his life which range from fly fishing on Butte Creek outside of Scotts Mills Oregon to fishing on the coast for salmon and steelhead to the high lakes of central Oregon for trout. His wife and sons spent every year hunting for deer in either western Oregon or central Oregon for as long as he lived. He attended all of his grandchildren's functions which included their graduations, county fairs, wrestling. There is so much more to his life that we can't possibly put down on paper. He was a wonderful, husband, father and grandfather. Tom has lived a full life and we will all miss him.
