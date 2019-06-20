Services City View Funeral Home and Cemetery 390 Hoyt St. South Salem , OR 97302 (503) 363-8652 Resources More Obituaries for Russel Hicks Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Russel Leroy Hicks

Salem - Russel Leroy Hicks, 92, of Salem, OR, passed away on June 14, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Salem First Church of the Nazarene where Russ had been a member for approximately 82 years. Rev Gregg Davis will be officiating the service. Visitation will be at City View Funeral Home on Thursday, June 20 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, 390 Hoyt St S, Salem, OR 97302.



Russ was born March 9, 1927 in Pueblo, CO. to Theron and Ara Hicks. The family moved to Oregon when Russ was a child. He attended Middle Grove Elementary School and Salem High School. He married Viola M Perlich on August 2, 1947. They were married for 71 years and lived in Salem that entire time. He is survived by his wife, Vi, two children, Greg Hicks and his wife Judy of Salem and Patrice Greene and her husband Mitch Greene of Salem. There are six grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. Russ was preceded in death by two daughters, Lori Sue Hicks who only lived for 10 days. She died of heart complications. Also, Valerie Kay Drake passed away in 1988 at the age of 38. Both were dearly loved and spoken of often by Russ and Vi.



Russ was a dairy farmer until 1968. He then went into real estate. He became the principle Broker/Owner of Russ Hicks Real Estate, which was located at 2425 13th Street in Salem. Russ specialized in listing and selling dairies, while others in his office did residential and commercial sales. Russ and Vi purchased Pembertons Flowers in 1969 which remains in the family. Russ retired from Real Estate in 2001. However, he remained very active in leasing his office building and helping in the flower shop.



During his life, Russ was very active in his Church. He served as the youth director, leading a group of approximately 70 teenagers. He was the chairman of the finance committee during the 1970's and 80's when the Church was experiencing tremendous growth. He served on the board of directors of Salem Academy and of Capitol Manor.



Russel was a man with a great spiritual faith. He spent quality time in prayer with his Lord. Russ was careful to teach his children the value of living a life committed to following the teachings of the Bible and living out their faith. Numerous times Russ would just show up with help that was needed, or words of wisdom that really helped.



Russ also had a tremendously fun side. He and Vi sponsored a city league softball team through Pembertons Flowers. He and cousin Travis built a race car and Russ competed in the auto races at the Lebanon Racetrack, a dirt track that made for lots of excitement. He drove a long motor home about the same way he drove the race car, also creating excitement for his family passengers.



Russ touched the lives of so many people with kind words, a mischievous smile, and often a small monetary gift to "Help out a little".



Russ, you are loved and will certainly be missed. Thanks for the multitude of things that you did. Your legacy and life will live on through the many lives that you touched. We would say, "Don't leave", but we know you are in a better place, free from that terribly slow wheelchair. You have replaced a dirt track for streets of gold. Heaven is richer and we can't wait to join you there.